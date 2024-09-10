Previous
Thirsty work by gaf005
Photo 2378

Thirsty work

A late Cabbage White darting round the few remaining flowers to gather as much nectar as it can.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
It only has such a short time. Wonderful soft colours and camouflage you have captured.
September 10th, 2024  
