Patience by gaf005
Patience

As we walked along the forest path my wife noticed this spider loitering and waiting for its lunch.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
Wonderful
September 11th, 2024  
Mags
Ooo! Fantastic focus and detail.
September 11th, 2024  
