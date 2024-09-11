Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2379
Patience
As we walked along the forest path my wife noticed this spider loitering and waiting for its lunch.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2379
photos
99
followers
74
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th September 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
September 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Ooo! Fantastic focus and detail.
September 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close