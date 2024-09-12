Sign up
Photo 2380
Off it goes.
Yesterday's spider, which was posing beautifully, spotted me and scampered away but in doing so provided a better perspective.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
