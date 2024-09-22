Previous
Withering by gaf005
Photo 2390

Withering

It's that wonderful time of year when Autumn beckons and flowers take on the most unusual shapes and textures as they finish their days.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
654% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise