Previous
Windswept by gaf005
Photo 2391

Windswept

At the top of Beachy Head there was a strong breeze today but nowhere near what it is like in bad weather, as evidenced by one of the stunted and bent trees.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Definitely trained by the wind. Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Bonsai-d
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise