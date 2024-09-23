Sign up
Photo 2391
Windswept
At the top of Beachy Head there was a strong breeze today but nowhere near what it is like in bad weather, as evidenced by one of the stunted and bent trees.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
23rd September 2024 5:35pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Definitely trained by the wind. Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Bonsai-d
September 23rd, 2024
