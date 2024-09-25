Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2393
Autumnal
The sun streaming through this dead and decaying leaf was a splendid sight.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2393
photos
98
followers
74
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th September 2024 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close