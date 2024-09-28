Previous
Screams by gaf005
Photo 2396

Screams

The funfair was even more popular tonight with a Bonfire procession and fireworks also taking place, as evidenced by the shrieks I can hear as I upload this ICM.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

