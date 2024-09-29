Sign up
Photo 2397
Drip
I love capturing water birds when they have just emerged from the water and this cygnet is a classic case with the droplet falling perfectly.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
3
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2397
photos
98
followers
74
following
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
28th September 2024 2:38pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup!
September 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2024
