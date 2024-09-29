Previous
Drip by gaf005
Photo 2397

Drip

I love capturing water birds when they have just emerged from the water and this cygnet is a classic case with the droplet falling perfectly.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful closeup!
September 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
September 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise