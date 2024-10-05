Previous
Higher perches by gaf005
Higher perches

Seagulls on the top of streetlights is one of the commonest sights on the coast. They normally look down on us but a trip to the top of the Wishtower in Eastbourne (one of the original Martello Towers) gave me the advantage over this juvenile gull.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Good Capture -Great POV
October 5th, 2024  
