Bloom of Death by gaf005
Photo 2404

Bloom of Death

The remnants of summer swaying in the breeze on the seafront.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice juxtaposition
October 6th, 2024  
