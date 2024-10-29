Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2427
Breakfast.
I wondered what the commotion was in the trees high above my head as I returned from an early morning walk, to spot a magpie in the tree foraging for its breakfast.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2427
photos
98
followers
74
following
664% complete
View this month »
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
22nd October 2024 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Aww! That would make a beautiful card.
October 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close