Previous
Breakfast. by gaf005
Photo 2427

Breakfast.

I wondered what the commotion was in the trees high above my head as I returned from an early morning walk, to spot a magpie in the tree foraging for its breakfast.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! That would make a beautiful card.
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise