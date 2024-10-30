Sign up
Previous
Photo 2428
Necklace
The garden is awash with cobwebs replete with dangling droplets in the drizzle.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
October 30th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Natures strands of diamonds, lovely photo.
October 30th, 2024
