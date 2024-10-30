Previous
Necklace by gaf005
Necklace

The garden is awash with cobwebs replete with dangling droplets in the drizzle.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
October 30th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Natures strands of diamonds, lovely photo.
October 30th, 2024  
