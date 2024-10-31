Sign up
Photo 2429
Autumn
Even on a dull and cloudy day the sheer variety of shapes and colours at Sheffield Park Gardens was stunning, and then the sun peered out briefly from behind the clouds to bather the scene in a warm glow.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
2
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2429
photos
98
followers
74
following
665% complete
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
31st October 2024 4:08pm
Privacy
Public
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s amazing
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning image!
October 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Superb scene and capture!
October 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 31st, 2024
