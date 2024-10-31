Previous
Autumn by gaf005
Autumn

Even on a dull and cloudy day the sheer variety of shapes and colours at Sheffield Park Gardens was stunning, and then the sun peered out briefly from behind the clouds to bather the scene in a warm glow.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s amazing
October 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Stunning image!
October 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb scene and capture!
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 31st, 2024  
