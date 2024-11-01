Previous
Contrasting colours by gaf005
Contrasting colours

Maples in autumn turn the most stunning shades.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne ace
Beautiful contrast of colors !!
November 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Gorgeous autumnal colours.
November 1st, 2024  
