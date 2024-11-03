Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2432
Turkeytail
There weren't many examples of fungi in the woods as we walked round in spite of the wet conditions but after wading through thick mud I came across this wonderful specimen.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2432
photos
98
followers
74
following
666% complete
View this month »
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
31st October 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
You hit the jackpot. That is beautiful and really well captured. Nice pov.
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close