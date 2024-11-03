Previous
Turkeytail by gaf005
Turkeytail

There weren't many examples of fungi in the woods as we walked round in spite of the wet conditions but after wading through thick mud I came across this wonderful specimen.
3rd November 2024

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
You hit the jackpot. That is beautiful and really well captured. Nice pov.
November 3rd, 2024  
