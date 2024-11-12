Previous
Skewered by gaf005
The downward flight of this autumnal Horse Chestnut leaf was arrested by the spikes of the Yew tree leaving it dangling helplessly.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
A lovely capture with contrasting colors.
November 12th, 2024  
