Previous
Crunch by gaf005
Photo 2443

Crunch

There's nothing like walking through crisp autumn leaves at this time of year.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I'd love to walk on them to hear their crunch :-)
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise