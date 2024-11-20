Sign up
Previous
Photo 2449
Imposing
Corfe Castle in Dorset dwarfs everything around it and even from inside the castle walls it looks impregnable - and the nearer you get the more formidable it seems.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
2
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2449
photos
98
followers
74
following
670% complete
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
20th November 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Gosh! I'd love to see this myself. Very imposing and intriguing.
November 20th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
I freaking love castles
November 20th, 2024
