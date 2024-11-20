Previous
Imposing by gaf005
Photo 2449

Imposing

Corfe Castle in Dorset dwarfs everything around it and even from inside the castle walls it looks impregnable - and the nearer you get the more formidable it seems.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gosh! I'd love to see this myself. Very imposing and intriguing.
November 20th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
I freaking love castles
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact