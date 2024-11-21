Sign up
Previous
Photo 2450
Edifice
It's amazing to think that this has stood for 1,000 years withstanding war, demolition, neglect - and tourists! And it was kind of the herd of cows to pose on the hill opposite.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
4
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2450
photos
98
followers
74
following
671% complete
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
20th November 2024 4:30pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I do love castle ruins.
November 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I always find moving to discover the vestiges of times past. Great pic
November 22nd, 2024
