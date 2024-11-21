Previous
Edifice by gaf005
Edifice

It's amazing to think that this has stood for 1,000 years withstanding war, demolition, neglect - and tourists! And it was kind of the herd of cows to pose on the hill opposite.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
Nice
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful capture! I do love castle ruins.
November 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
November 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C
I always find moving to discover the vestiges of times past. Great pic
November 22nd, 2024  
