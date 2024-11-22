Previous
Goodnight by gaf005
Goodnight

Tonight's sunset was not spectacular but the subtle shades and dotted clouds held a real beauty.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Amazing sky and sea shot!
November 22nd, 2024  
