Vista

Where there were no windows but gaping holes in the walls, the panoramic view of Corfe and the surrounding countryside was astounding, as viewed by my wife. We would have stayed there looking much longer if it had not been so bitterly cold.
George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful
November 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic view!
November 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 24th, 2024  
