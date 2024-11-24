Sign up
Previous
Photo 2453
Vista
Where there were no windows but gaping holes in the walls, the panoramic view of Corfe and the surrounding countryside was astounding, as viewed by my wife. We would have stayed there looking much longer if it had not been so bitterly cold.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2453
photos
98
followers
74
following
672% complete
View this month »
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
20th November 2024 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic view!
November 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 24th, 2024
