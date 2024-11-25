Previous
Afternoon sunshine by gaf005
Photo 2454

Afternoon sunshine

Even the fallen leaves on the millpond could not spoil the scene and reflection at Batemans National Trust.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Stunning reflections
November 25th, 2024  
Beautiful
November 25th, 2024  
Beautiful, did you go inside the house?
November 25th, 2024  
