Previous
Photo 2455
Droopy
Most of the flowerbeds were empty or full of dead and decaying flowers with occasional attempts at colour struggling to survive.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2455
photos
98
followers
74
following
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
25th November 2024 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful wabi sabi. I love the details you have captured.
November 26th, 2024
