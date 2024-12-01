Previous
Advent Candle by gaf005
Advent Candle

The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not extinguished it.
1st December 2024

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful capture and quote
December 1st, 2024  
