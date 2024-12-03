Previous
Again and again by gaf005
Photo 2462

Again and again

I took several photos of this beautiful late afternoon skyline with the lone yacht, and then the sun emerged to lighten up the sea and I had to start all over again.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely capture!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact