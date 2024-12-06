Previous
Tempting by gaf005
Photo 2465

Tempting

I should have cleaned those spoons first!!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact