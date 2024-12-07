Previous
Wet by gaf005
This window pane epitomises today as Storm Darragh rages outside. A day for staying in which is just as well as I am down with a nasty cough and cold bug so not going out anyway.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Andy Oz ace
The Midlands is getting a hammering, so dread to think what it's like on the coast!
Hope your day in helps you recover and you're feeling better soon!
December 7th, 2024  
