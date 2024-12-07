Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2466
Wet
This window pane epitomises today as Storm Darragh rages outside. A day for staying in which is just as well as I am down with a nasty cough and cold bug so not going out anyway.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2466
photos
96
followers
73
following
675% complete
View this month »
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
7th December 2024 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andy Oz
ace
The Midlands is getting a hammering, so dread to think what it's like on the coast!
Hope your day in helps you recover and you're feeling better soon!
December 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Hope your day in helps you recover and you're feeling better soon!