Previous
Aerial View. by gaf005
Photo 2468

Aerial View.

Walking up the steps of a multi-storey car park is (reputedly) good for your health, but hard work, yet worth it for the unusual views it affords.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Nice shot!
(and title😁)
February 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool! Nice to see you back!
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact