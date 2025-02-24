Previous
Opening time by gaf005
Opening time

The first daffodil to appear in our garden this year is struggling to open on a cold wet day.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely shade of yellow and raindrops!
February 24th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Beautiful picture!
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Maybe a tad early for spring but still beautiful. I love the water droplets
February 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 25th, 2025  
