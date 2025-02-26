Winter Rosette

Previous
The weeds seem to still thrive in winter, for example this Reseda luteola (yes, I did look it up!).
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Lovely green leaves! I wonder if it's edible. =)
February 26th, 2025  
