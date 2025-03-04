Sign up
Photo 2474
In line
Batemans National Trust, one of our favourite places, was bathed in spring sunshine with very little breeze so the reflection of the line of trees in the water was exceptional.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
7
1
2
365
Canon EOS 77D
4th March 2025 4:45pm
Lesley
ace
Stunning reflections!
March 4th, 2025
