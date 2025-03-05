Previous
Sunny day by gaf005
Sunny day

On a bright sunny day in Eastbourne I went with a friend to Birling Gap on the coast to find it shrouded in mist. Atmospheric but disappointing.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 5th, 2025  
