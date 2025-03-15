Previous
Little and Large by gaf005
Little and Large

On leaving the early morning church prayer meeting these vessels were silhouetted on the horizon.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Cathy
Ominous sky! The rule of thirds well used here!
March 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
March 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
The sky looks rather ominous, looks as though the boats are getting a bit of a soaking too.
March 15th, 2025  
