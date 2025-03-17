Previous
Cheerful by gaf005
Cheerful

As winter struggles to transform into spring, how we need these bright flowers to give us hope.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
