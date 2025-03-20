Life Cycle.

Previous
It won't be long before the magnificent Magnolias are out in flower and then we will know that spring has truly arrived. I was fascinated by the different stages of life, growth (and death) represented here.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lisa Brown ace
ahhhh, very lovely
March 20th, 2025  
