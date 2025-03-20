Sign up
Previous
Photo 2483
Life Cycle.
It won't be long before the magnificent Magnolias are out in flower and then we will know that spring has truly arrived. I was fascinated by the different stages of life, growth (and death) represented here.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
1
0
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2483
photos
94
followers
73
following
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th March 2025 5:20pm
Privacy
Public
Lisa Brown
ace
ahhhh, very lovely
March 20th, 2025
