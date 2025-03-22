Previous
Lethargic by gaf005
Photo 2485

Lethargic

In complete contrast to yesterday's offering, this spider, which has been on a web on our patio window for days, was content to stay in place while I leisurely took photos. Luxury!
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Fabulous detail and light fav
March 22nd, 2025  
