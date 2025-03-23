Previous
Bursting into life by gaf005
Bursting into life

The buds on the Horse Chestnut tree and ready to explode into life and leaf.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
