Hanging around. by gaf005
Hanging around.

As we wandered through the woods there seemed to be thousands upon thousands of catkins dangling from the trees.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
