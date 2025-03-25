Sign up
Previous
Photo 2488
Hanging around.
As we wandered through the woods there seemed to be thousands upon thousands of catkins dangling from the trees.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
0
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2488
photos
95
followers
73
following
681% complete
View this month »
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th March 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
