One of the many
One of the many

Yesterday's cascade of blossom is made up of individual strands of exquisite beauty, this one isolated against the tree trunk.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
