Photo 2491
Exquisite
The closer you get to the blossom, the more amazing each individual flower is. Not even the drizzly rain could spoil its beauty.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2491
photos
95
followers
73
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
28th March 2025 1:44pm
Dorothy
ace
Water droplets only add.
March 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture.
March 28th, 2025
