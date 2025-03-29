Previous
Undercarriage by gaf005
Undercarriage

This Crane Fly landed on our patio door, thankfully quite a way from last Saturday's spider but it would have been no contest.
P.S. I have since cleaned the window!!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jo Worboys
The wings do look like stained glass windows
March 29th, 2025  
