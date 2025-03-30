Previous
Dead or alive. by gaf005
Dead or alive.

When I saw this juxtaposition I just couldn't resist a shot.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Madeleine Pennock ace
A bit of pareidolia in the right tree stump!
March 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 30th, 2025  
