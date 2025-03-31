Previous
Waxing Moon by gaf005
Photo 2494

Waxing Moon

2.6 days old and hauntingly beautiful in the night sky, ideal for my 'minimalist' challenge.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
683% complete

