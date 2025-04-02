Previous
Magnificent Magnolia 1 by gaf005
Photo 2496

Magnificent Magnolia 1

Practically perfect against the bold blue sky - plus the inevitable photobombing bug.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact