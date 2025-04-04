Previous
On Guard by gaf005
Photo 2498

On Guard

This song thrush was protecting its lunch.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Clever bird - what a beautiful breast he has
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact