Little lamb by gaf005
Little lamb

We witnessed the birth of this lamb just a minute before this picture was taken, before mum had cleaned him up or he'd managed to stagger to his feet. Amazing!
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
How amazing.
April 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah how lovely
April 11th, 2025  
