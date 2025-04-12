Previous
On the edge by gaf005
Photo 2506

On the edge

It was announced today that coaches would be banned from Birling Gap, where this was taken, due to large cracks opening up in the cliffs, not that you would have guessed that from the daring or foolhardy behaviour of these tourists.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details

