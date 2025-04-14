Sign up
Previous
Photo 2508
Cute
I never realised what huge ears little lambs have.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
2
2
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
11th April 2025 2:52pm
Lesley
ace
Such a cutie
April 14th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
And so pink! Sweet shot.
April 14th, 2025
