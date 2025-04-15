Previous
Snake's Head. by gaf005
Photo 2509

Snake's Head.

Also known as 'chess flower', or 'fritillary', swaying beautifully in the breeze.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Andy Oz ace
Gorgeous!
April 15th, 2025  
