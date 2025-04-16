Previous
Too cute by gaf005
Photo 2510

Too cute

Cuddling together in the sunlight for the warmth.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise
Such a blissful expression!
April 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact